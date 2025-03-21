Elgin man charged with murder in ‘domestic-related’ stabbing death

An Elgin man is charged with first-degree murder following the Tuesday stabbing death of a woman in what authorities labeled a “domestic-related” incident.

30-year-old Jonatann Villafuerte-Ontiveros of the 800 block of Suzanne Lane is expected to be in court later today for a detention hearing.

According to a press release from Elgin police, officers were called to Villafuerte-Ontiveros’ home at about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday for a reported stabbing and found an adult woman who had suffered life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Villafuerte-Ontiveros was at the home when officers arrived and taken into custody.

The identity of the woman and her relationship to Villafuerte-Ontiveros has not been released.