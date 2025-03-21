advertisement
Crime

Elgin man charged with murder in ‘domestic-related’ stabbing death

Posted March 21, 2025 8:33 am
Jake Griffin
 

An Elgin man is charged with first-degree murder following the Tuesday stabbing death of a woman in what authorities labeled a “domestic-related” incident.

30-year-old Jonatann Villafuerte-Ontiveros of the 800 block of Suzanne Lane is expected to be in court later today for a detention hearing.

According to a press release from Elgin police, officers were called to Villafuerte-Ontiveros’ home at about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday for a reported stabbing and found an adult woman who had suffered life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Villafuerte-Ontiveros was at the home when officers arrived and taken into custody.

The identity of the woman and her relationship to Villafuerte-Ontiveros has not been released.

Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
