Matt Shaw makes uneven debut as Cubs get swept in memorable Tokyo Series

Chicago Cubs' Matt Shaw rounds third on his way home to score on a Dansby Swanson double in the fifth inning of an MLB Tokyo Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) AP

TOKYO — Well, at least they got a free trip to Japan. No wins were included, though.

It might have been a trip to forget as far as what happened on the field for the Chicago Cubs. But the ambience was as special as it gets in the regular season.

“The whole atmosphere over the last couple of days has been pretty spectacular,” shortstop Dansby Swanson said. “Obviously, stinks that we weren’t able to win any games over here. But a lot of good learning experiences as a group that we can take back and get corrected before the season starts back home.”

The Cubs were swept this week by the Los Angeles Dodgers during a two-game set in Tokyo, falling 4-1 and 6-3.

Despite the losses, the experience of taking center stage in the baseball world during a marquee event was memorable for all involved. The feeling all week at the Tokyo Dome felt elevated beyond a normal regular-season game.

Big-name attractions were singing the national anthems and throwing out the first pitches. The field was packed around the cages in pregame with numerous former Dodgers and Cubs along with Hall of Famers littered among the throngs of media. Fans lined up outside the stadium early and poured in once gates opened three hours before the first pitch.

For rookie Matt Shaw, who made his big-league debut and notched his first big-league hit, it was an unforgettable week in Tokyo.

“I’ll remember everything about Japan,” Shaw said. “Being able to explore, being in an amazing atmosphere in the Tokyo Dome. Everyone was excited. It was almost like a debut for a lot of guys in this country.”

After the Cubs’ failed pursuit of Alex Bregman, Shaw had a clear path to winning the third-base job out of spring training. The organization’s top prospect took that opportunity and ran with it.

“Since we drafted Matt, every challenge that really — baseball, the Cubs, the leagues he’s been in, that have been in front of him, he has thrived in,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. “We put a challenge in front of them, he wins the challenge. He has been a performer everywhere he’s gone. Who knows if a guy is ready, but he’s passed every test, and that makes you think he’s ready.”

Shaw was hardly a standout at the plate this series. He had just one hit in nine at-bats, an infield single that softly ricocheted off the pitcher’s glove. He struck out twice on Wednesday, once with the bases loaded and two down and then grounded out to end the game while representing the tying run.

“I don’t think he swung the bat well this series,” Counsell said. “We faced difficult arms today. We’re going to face difficult arms in Arizona (in the domestic season opener) as well. That’s the major leagues. That’s your introduction to the major leagues, some really good arms.”

Counsell batted Shaw fifth in the lineup, signaling he believes in Shaw’s bat. The expectation is that Shaw will continue to grow and learn quickly at the highest level. His bat thrived in the minors, and as good as the pitching is in the big leagues, there is still confidence that he can make the needed adjustments soon.

Shaw showed some improvement defensively, an area where most of the questions have come for him. On Tuesday, Shaw ranged to his left, spun and made an off-balance throw wide of the first-base bag for his first career error. On Wednesday, he executed a similar play properly, making a nice out.

“Good players are able to make adjustments quickly,” Swanson said. “Good players can correct mistakes or any of the little things. We had a conversation about that play from yesterday. To see him be able to make a similar play … today speaks volumes about who he is as a ballplayer.”

Swanson, a Gold Glove-winning shortstop, told Shaw that he didn’t need to rush that throw because doing so alters his arm angle. Instead, Swanson said, keep your feet under you and focus on the accurate throw, not rushing the play.

Shaw not only made the accurate spinning throw, but he also made a strong throw on the run as he charged a ball and then had a diving stab and throw on another.

“I thought it was an important day defensively to come back and make some plays,” Counsell said. “It’s two games. It is what it is. The defense is an important thing for him to show us and improve on. Today was a good step in that direction.”

Considering the results of the game, Shaw’s rough series at the plate will likely overshadow his defensive gems. But getting established as a solid defender on a team littered with elite gloves is important. Counsell and the Cubs trust the offense will come around.

For now, the hope has to be that these results were just a blip. They can take this Japan trip as an opportunity to grow and fine-tune things with a week off before the regular season resumes.

“These are great experiences, period,” Counsell said. “They’re fun experiences. They’re different. They do resemble the playoffs. That’s a good experience for our young players. Hopefully, we get that experience in October.”

Chicago Cubs' Matt Shaw, left, reacts to striking out as Yomiuri Giants catcher Yukinori Kishida, right, stands by the plate in the fourth inning of an MLB Japan Series exhibition baseball game in Tokyo, Japan, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) AP