Pro-Palestinian group forces shut down of Casten town hall meeting in Downers Grove

Downers Grove police officers ask people to leave after disturbing a town hall meeting hosted by U.S. Rep. Sean Casten Wednesday night in Downers Grove. Erica Benson for Shaw Local News Network

A group of pro-Palestinian protestors shut down a town hall meeting held Wednesday night by U.S. Rep. Sean Casten.

Downers Grove police escorted about half a dozen pro-Palestinian protesters and two pro-Israeli protesters from the town hall meeting at American Legion Post 80.

After about an hour of repeated interruptions and a moment when Casten left the podium in an attempt to de-escalate the audience, police decided to halt the event. More than 250 attendees left without the opportunity to get their questions answered.

Throughout the meeting, protesters approached the small stage where Casten, a Downers Grove Democrat, was standing, forcing his staff members to form a line in front of him. One protester jumped onto the stage.

”Our people are demanding action, and you ignore us,” he told Casten. “Just two days ago, 173 children were slaughtered with our tax dollars.”

On Tuesday, Israel ended the ceasefire and sent a surprise wave of air strikes in Gaza killing more than 400 people, according to NPR.

After Casten suggested the protester run for office, the protester shouted back that Casten was “soulless.”

Minutes later another protester shouted, “Why are we playing with decorum and politeness when there is a genocide?”

Casten’s multiple attempts to steer the town hall back to his prepared comments were met by another protester shouting from a different part of the room. Many in the audience yelled “goodbye” or “get out of here” at the protesters.

“We don’t like the genocide either,” one attendee shouted. Yet another asked the protesters to “let Casten speak.” Another yelled, “I came to hear the congressman, not you.”

“I am committed to making sure there are two states and peace” in the region, Casten said.

Casten said he takes pride in hosting town hall meetings but has chosen to do telephone town halls recently “because they are less likely to be disrupted.”

He said he holds about one town hall each month and “one a week lately” because of the “Constitutional crisis we are finding ourselves in.”

“We don’t benefit from ducking and going to our respective corners. We have to make sure we don’t divide ourselves,” he said.

”We are at a point where we have to be very Churchillian about this,” Casten said. “We have entered an era of consequences. I cannot guarantee you that we will get through this, but I can guarantee you that we will lose our republic if we don’t stand up and fight for it.“

Lisle resident Jackie Chojnicki, who sat in the front row during the town hall, said she left the meeting disappointed.

”We missed out on what we all wanted to hear,” Chojnicki said. ”I sympathize with the Palestinians. I do. I feel like all they did tonight was weaken their cause due to their outburst.”