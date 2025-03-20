Where’s my Metra train? Railroad updates progress of installing digital signs, ticket machines

Installation of new ticket vending machines and train tracking signs at Metra’s 243 stations are progressing as planned, officials said Wednesday.

So far, 285 signs have been installed at 110 stations, and the commuter railroad’s goal is to have one at every stop by the end of March 2026.

An upgrade from Metra’s traditional LED displays, the latest versions show when trains are coming in real time using GPS technology on railcars and at stations. They also issue travel alerts.

Marni Pyke/mpyke@dailyherald.com Metra is deploying new digital signs, like this one at the Downers Grove stop on the BNSF Line.

“This is going to be transformational,” Executive Director Jim Derwinski said during a board meeting held at the DuPage County administrative center in Wheaton.

Within a year or so, message boards should provide information on what track incoming trains are on.

While some stations just have one track, “on a triple-track railroad, it’s a big deal to know which track that train’s coming in on,” Derwinski said.

Metra is also in the midst of ticket vending machine installation.

So far, 215 ticket vending machines have been placed at 123 stations, with 75 more to be installed by fall.

“We are now analyzing the data coming off the machines, looking at the buying patterns of passengers and we’ll be making some recommendations and decisions later in the year,” Derwinski said.

Marni Pyke/mpyke@dailyherald.com Metra is in the process of installing nearly 300 ticket vending machines at 123 stations.

In 2023, Metra approved a contract for up to $20 million to purchase the digital boards from Global Display Solutions Inc. of Rockford.

Earlier in 2021, Metra OK’d a $70 million contract with California-based VenTek International to buy and maintain 650 ticket vending machines.