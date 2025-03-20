Vigil planned for 19-year-old shot to death by Aurora police after chase

Aurora police shot a man to death early Wednesday morning on Broadway (Route 25). Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

The man shot to death Wednesday by Aurora police has been identified.

He was Christopher Lepe, 19, of Aurora, the Kane County Coroner’s Office announced Thursday.

An autopsy was performed Wednesday. The coroner is waiting for the results of toxicology samples before declaring the cause and manner of death.

Meanwhile, a candlelight vigil for Lepe is set to be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Aurora Police Department, 1200 Indian Trail Road, according to a post on Facebook.

“Christopher’s life was stolen. A son, a brother, a friend — gone too soon. His mother, Yanet, is left with unbearable grief and no answers. The Aurora Police Department refuses to provide transparency, and city officials remain silent. But we will NOT be silent.

“Christopher was loved. He had a future. He was more than a headline. And now, his family is left to fight alone for the truth about what really happened that night. We will not let his name be forgotten. We will not stop until justice is served,” the post says.

It also refers people to a fund-raising campaign on the website funderwave.com.

Lepe was shot around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on South Broadway (Route 25) near Ashland Avenue.

Aurora police say they were trying to stop the vehicle he was driving after Geneva police reported it was involved in an aggravated battery to one of its officers shortly before.

The Geneva officer had been investigating a vehicle in a business parking lot and suspected the driver of being intoxicated. The car dragged the officer while fleeing, Geneva police say, seriously injuring the officer.

Aurora police say they stopped the vehicle with tire-deflating spikes. When they approached the vehicle, Aurora police say, the driver showed a gun. Two officers then fired shots.

Aurora police Wednesday declined to say what kind of gun they believe the officers saw. Authorities also said the officers would not be interviewed for several days.