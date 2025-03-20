Second person accused of stealing from Lake Zurich High School

Kaylin A. Dietrich

A second person accused of being involved in the theft of $38,000 from Lake Zurich Unit District 95 turned herself in Thursday.

Kaylin A. Dietrich, 33, of Crystal Lake is charged with two counts each of theft and money laundering, both felonies, according to Lake Zurich police.

She was granted pretrial release in first appearance court Thursday.

Lake Zurich police were contacted by the school district in February 2024 regarding financial discrepancies related to invoicing by Lake Zurich High School cheerleading coaches.

An investigation showed $38,000 of district funds had been unlawfully diverted for personal use, according to a police news release.

Details were not provided.

Gabriele N. Kelly, 26, of Algonquin, faces the same charges as Dietrich. Kelly turned herself in Tuesday and was granted pretrial release, police said.

Neither coach was hired for the 2024-25 school year, according to the district.

The investigation remains active and open. Anyone with information should contact Lake Zurich police Detective Sgt. Andy Sieber at (847) 719-1690, Ext. 6125.