Former Barrington fire chief remembered as advocate for change

Barrington is mourning the loss of former fire Chief David Danley. Courtesy of Barrington

The Barrington Fire Department saw many changes under Chief David Danley, the agency’s first full-time chief who died Tuesday at age 84.

Danley served the village from 1994 to 2002 and is credited with modernizing the department. Prior to being hired by Barrington, Danley, a former Marine, worked for the Streamwood Fire Department from 1972 to 1994.

During his time in Barrington, full-time paramedics were sworn in as full-time firefighters in 1995.

“He did a very good job,” said Village President Karen Darch, who was a trustee at the time. “He really gave us a good sense of security for the community that he was leading a good new department.”

Services for the longtime Barrington resident start at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 720 Dundee Ave., beginning with visitation and ending with a service at 11 a.m.

In addition to modernizing staffing, two fire stations were built and opened on his watch, one in Barrington Hills in 1997 and the Barrington Public Safety Building in 2000. He also championed the village’s fire sprinkler ordinance.

Danley initiated the “100” Year Barrington Fire Department Celebration in 1998, fire department retiree and historian Lenn Grant said.

“His creative ideas provided fun experiences for the community and helped raise money to pay for refurbishing of the 1929 Pirsch,” he said.

One of Danley’s ideas was to name one of the new engines, Grant recalled — Clifford the Red Dog was the winner.

Danley was incident commander when the historic Barrington United Methodist Church caught fire in 1998.

The steeple was showing smoke and flames as the first crew entered the building and made their way to the base of the steeple, Grant said. Firefighters opened the ceiling door and initiated a direct attack. But fire marshal Jim Feit reported fire in the back of the building, indicating the fire was spreading.

Danley called for the evacuation of the crew. As the firefighters retreated down the stairs, they could see flames in the walls — they were surrounded by fire.

Danley set up the aerial equipment to push the steeple into the church and stop it from falling on Hough Elementary School.