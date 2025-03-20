Driver rear-ends parked Illinois State Police trooper attending to accident in Itasca

No one was seriously injured Thursday after a woman rear-ended an Illinois State Police trooper who was parked on the shoulder of I-290 while attending to an accident in Itasca.

Teresa Muro, 44, was cited for a Scott’s Law violation, as well as for driving an uninsured vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident after she hit the parked ISP vehicle on the left shoulder of the I-290 westbound ramp to Illinois 390 westbound at about 8:15 a.m. Thursday, March 20.

Officials from the Illinois State Police said in a press release that an ISP trooper had their emergency lights activated and was seated inside their squad when it was struck in the rear by Muro, who was driving a Saturn Vue.

Both the trooper and Muro were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was the fifth Scott’s Law-related crash so far in 2025. Also known as the “Move Over” law, Scott’s Law requires drivers to slow down and change lanes safely when approaching any vehicle with flashing emergency lights, including emergency vehicles, construction vehicles and maintenance vehicles.

The ISP suffered 27 Move Over Law-related crashes in 2024, with 12 troopers injured and one death.

Penalties for violating Scott’s Law include a fine ranging from $250 to $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in an injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for six months to two years.