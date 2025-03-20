Des Plaines man faces attempted murder charges in October road rage stabbing

Pablo Sosa

A 43-year-old Des Plaines man, currently in prison on a parole violation, is facing attempted murder charges in connection with a road rage stabbing last fall.

Des Plaines police said evidence collected by detectives at the scene of the Oct. 11, 2024 attack was tied to Pablo Sosa and a witness identified Sosa as the attacker.

Police said Sosa was riding a bicycle on the 1500 block of Miner Street just after noon when he got into an altercation with a 53-year-old motorist from Skokie.

Police said the pair exchanged words and the bicyclist chased after the driver, eventually catching up the man. The bicyclist then began punching the driver through the open window of the vehicle before pulling a knife out and stabbing the driver multiple times in the arm.

The driver was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The bicyclist fled the area.

Des Plaines police said video surveillance footage and forensic evidence from a bicycle part left at the scene led investigators to Sosa.

In December, police learned Sosa was being held at the Dixon Correctional Center for violating his parole on a conviction for another attempted murder charge dating back to 2017. The victim in that case was also stabbed.

In January, the Cook County state’s attorney’s office approved charges against Sosa and Wednesday a grand jury indicted him for attempted murder, aggravated battery and vehicular invasion.