Severe thunderstorms expected later today throughout suburbs

A round of severe thunderstorms is expected to roll through the suburbs later today and into the evening, affecting the afternoon commute with snow possible overnight into Thursday.

A small band of thunderstorms are expected later this morning around 10 a.m., followed by a more severe round beginning around 3 p.m. and moving east until about 8 p.m., according to forecasts.

The storm front could carry damaging winds, hail and the potential for tornadoes.

The south suburbs face a greater risk than those north of Interstate 80, according to forecasts.

The severe weather gives way overnight to a band of wintry weather that could drop some heavy, wet snow on the areas north of Interstate 80 later in the evening and into the early morning, which could affect the Thursday morning commute. Accumulations of one to three inches of snow is possible. Wind gusts of 45 mph or more are expected at times.

Friday is expected to be cooler and breezy with the possibility for more rain in the evening, while Saturday will be even cooler.