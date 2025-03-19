advertisement
|  Breaking News  |   Aurora police kill man after chase
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Man dies from injuries suffered in crash last month in Geneva

Posted March 19, 2025 11:51 am
Jake Griffin
 

A 77-year-old St. Charles man has died from injuries he suffered in a single-vehicle crash last month in Geneva.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office is conducting a records review of Ronald Cregier’s death Friday at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood.

Cregier had been hospitalized since he drove his car off an embankment and struck a tree at Randall Road and Fargo Boulevard Feb. 25.

Geneva police said Cregier was attempting to turn onto Randall from Fargo when he lost control of his Toyota RAV4 and drove down the embankment.

A police report indicated Cregier was conscious when he was extricated from his vehicle but suffered numerous traumatic injuries. He was initially transported to Geneva’s Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital before being airlifted to Loyola.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Geneva News St. Charles
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company