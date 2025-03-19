Man dies from injuries suffered in crash last month in Geneva

A 77-year-old St. Charles man has died from injuries he suffered in a single-vehicle crash last month in Geneva.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office is conducting a records review of Ronald Cregier’s death Friday at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood.

Cregier had been hospitalized since he drove his car off an embankment and struck a tree at Randall Road and Fargo Boulevard Feb. 25.

Geneva police said Cregier was attempting to turn onto Randall from Fargo when he lost control of his Toyota RAV4 and drove down the embankment.

A police report indicated Cregier was conscious when he was extricated from his vehicle but suffered numerous traumatic injuries. He was initially transported to Geneva’s Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital before being airlifted to Loyola.