Aurora police kill man after chase

A heavy police presence has been reported in Aurora Wednesday morning with the closure of Broadway Street between Hazel and Ashland avenues where police shot a man. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

A man was killed by police early Wednesday in Aurora.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Route 25 near Ashland Avenue, according to a press release.

Aurora officers were responding to a call for help trying to find a person wanted in connection with an aggravated battery to a Geneva police officer.

They found the suspect driving south on Lake Street (Route 31) near Galena Boulevard. The driver refused to stop for them.

It ultimately traveled north on Route 25, where officers stopped it with tire-deflating spikes.

They say as officers approached the car, the driver displayed a gun. Two officers shot at him.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the shooting. Both officers have been placed on administrative leave.