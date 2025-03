A summary of Daily Herald endorsements in April 1 elections

Expanded early voting began Monday in polling places across the suburbs for the April 1 Consolidated Elections. Here are Daily Herald recommendations for selected school and municipal openings throughout our circulation area. For detailed descriptions of the Editorial Board’s decisions, go online to https://www.dailyherald.com/election/endorsements/.

MUNICIPALITIES

Arlington Heights village board: Jim Bertucci, Colin Gilbert, Anargyros Karafotis, Carina Santa Maria

Arlington Heights village president: Jim Tinaglia

Aurora mayor: Richard Irvin

Barrington village board: Todd Sholeen, Jennifer Wondrasek, Jesse Rojo

Batavia alderperson, Ward 4: Dustin Pieper

Batavia alderperson, Ward 5: James Fahrenbach

Batavia alderperson, Ward 6: Kate Cuneo

Batavia mayor: Jeffery Schielke

Buffalo Grove village board: Lester A. Ottenheimer, Joanne R. Johnson, Denise Bocek

Des Plaines City Council, Ward 1: Jessica Mastalski

Des Plaines City Council, Ward 3: Sean Oskerka

Des Plaines City Council, Ward 5: Thomas Merlin

Des Plaines City Council, Ward 7: Patricia (Patsy) Smith

East Dundee village president: Sarah Brittin

Elgin City Council: Diana Alfaro, Corey Dixon, Dustin Good, Steve Thoren

Geneva alderperson, Ward 3: Larry Furnish

Geneva alderperson, Ward 4: Amy Mayer

Geneva alderperson, Ward 5: Jeff Palmquist

Geneva mayor: Kevin Burns

Glen Ellyn village president: Gary Fasules

Glendale Heights village president: Michael J. Light

Grayslake village president: Elizabeth Davies

Gurnee village president: Tom Hood

Hanover Park village president: Rodney S. Craig

Huntley village president: Timothy Hoeft

Inverness village president: John “Jack” Tatooles

Libertyville village board: Matt Krummick, Katherine “Casey” Rooney, Andrew Herrmann

Libertyville village president: Donna Johnson

Lisle village president: Chris Pecak

Lombard village board Dist. 6: Bob Bachner

Long Grove village board: Rita O’Connor, Adam Harris

Mount Prospect village board: John Matuszak, Terri Gens, Jack Brogan

Mount Prospect village president: Paul Hoefert

Mundelein village president: Robin Meier

Naperville City Council: Jennifer Bruzan Taylor, Ian Holzhauer, Benny White, Derek McDaniel

Sleepy Hollow village president: Courtney Boe

South Barrington village board: Malik Khan, Kanu Panchal, Daniel Zierk

St. Charles alderperson, Ward 1: Ronald Silkaitis

St. Charles alderperson, Ward 2: Ryan Bongard

St. Charles alderperson, Ward 3: Paul Lencioni

St. Charles alderperson, Ward 5: Steve Weber

St. Charles mayor: Lora Vitek

Streamwood village president: Billie Roth

Vernon Hills village board: Roger Byrne, Michael Schenk, Craig Takaoka

West Chicago mayor: Ruben Pineda

Wheaton City Council North District: Scott A. Brown

SCHOOL BOARD

Central Unit School Dist. 301: Micheline Welch, Andrew Dogan, PK Parekh, Grace Martinez

Community Unit Dist. 300: Christine Birkett, Emmanuel Thomas, Aaron Kelly

Elgin Community College Dist. 509: Shane Nowak, James George Allen Jr.

Harper College Dist. 512: Herb Johnson, Eric W. Knox

Indian Prairie Unit Dist. 204: Laurie Donahue, Allison Fosdick, Susan Taylor-Demming, Supna Jain

Lake Zurich Community Unit Dist. 95: Peter Etienne, Frederic Hutchinson, Eileen Maloney, Lisa Warren

Libertyville-Vernon Hills High School Dist. 128: Wes Polen, Marnie Navarro, Mithilesh Kotwal, Rahul Deshmukh

Maine Township High School Dist. 207: Jim Lee, Kelly Foersterling, Maureen Hartwig, Rebecca Heneghan

Naperville Dist. 203: Charles Cush, Amanda McMillen, Holly Joy Blastic, Jillian Langer

Palatine Township Dist. 15: Lisa Beth Szczupaj, James J. Taylor, Frank J. Annerino, Anthony Wang

Palatine Village Council Dist. 1: Tim Millar

Schaumburg Township Elementary Dist. 54: Bob Kaplan, James Pye, Debbie Schmidt, Nicholas Scipione

St. Charles Unit Dist. 303: Kate Bell, Heidi Fairgrieve, Thomas Lentz, Kimberly Rich

Wheaton Warrenville Unit Dist. 200: Angela L. Blatner, Rob Hanlon, Katy Ebbesen, Sara Paver

Wheeling Township Elementary Dist. 21: Arlen Gould, Bill Harrison, Debra L. McAtee, Phil Pritzker