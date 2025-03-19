advertisement
Crime

Kane County Major Crimes Task Force takes over investigation in Aurora that has Broadway closed

Posted March 19, 2025 7:58 am
Jake Griffin
 

Aurora police have closed South Broadway Street near downtown between Hazel and Ashland avenues as part of an ongoing investigation.

The closure was announced at about 4 a.m. on the department’s Facebook page.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force has taken over as the lead investigating team, officials said.

Media reports show a black sedan surrounded by multiple squad cars which have been taped off and several evidence markers on the ground around the sedan.

