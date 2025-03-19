Kane County Major Crimes Task Force takes over investigation in Aurora that has Broadway closed
Aurora police have closed South Broadway Street near downtown between Hazel and Ashland avenues as part of an ongoing investigation.
The closure was announced at about 4 a.m. on the department’s Facebook page.
The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force has taken over as the lead investigating team, officials said.
Media reports show a black sedan surrounded by multiple squad cars which have been taped off and several evidence markers on the ground around the sedan.
