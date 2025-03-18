advertisement
|  Breaking News  |   Judge rules DOGE's USAID dismantling likely violates the Constitution
GiGi’s Playhouse founders to speak at United Nations for World Down Syndrome Day

Posted March 18, 2025 12:08 pm
Submitted by GiGi's Playhouse

GiGi Gianni, the 22-year-old namesake and Chief Inspiration Officer of Hoffman Estates-based GiGi’s Playhouse, will address a global audience at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Thursday to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day.

As part of the Center for Family & Human Rights panel on increasing support systems for individuals with Down syndrome, GiGi will speak on her life, her personal journey, and the inherent value of all individuals with Down syndrome.

“I’m so excited to speak in front of the United Nations,” GiGi Gianni said. “I can’t wait to talk about how me and all my friends with Down syndrome deserve to be celebrated.”

Nancy Gianni, GiGi’s mother and Chief Belief Officer of GiGi’s Playhouse, will join GiGi on the panel, highlighting the organization’s dedication to empowering the Down syndrome community.

Founded by Nancy in honor of her daughter, GiGi’s Playhouse is the only network of Down Syndrome Achievements Centers and provides free educational, therapeutic, and career programs for individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

For the mother-daughter duo, speaking at the United Nations marks a momentous opportunity to advocate for the very community GiGi’s Playhouse was built to serve.

