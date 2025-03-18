Elgin Christian schools Westminster and Harvest forming new institution

Two longtime Elgin Christian schools, Westminster Christian School and Harvest Christian Academy are uniting forces to offer a broader curriculum and more activities in a new, independent school set to launch in August 2026.

The schools have served students and families for decades, and being on neighboring properties, expect to increase their impact for the Christian community, according to WCS Board Member Charlotte Canning.

“We have faithfully come to a decision where we believe that we can have greater impact creating a new school and amplifying the best of both schools in a way that can impact our students, our families and our community,” Canning said.

The partnership will allow the schools to offer a wider range of academic courses and extracurricular activities, strengthen financial stewardship and enhance the spiritual impact, according to the schools’ joint announcement.

It seeks to “strengthen Christian education and expand God’s Kingdom,” according to the release. The new institution will collaborate with local Bible-based churches that share the goal of providing faith-based education.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Harvest Christian Academy in Elgin.

WCS and HCA will continue to operate as usual during the 2025-26 school year, and the senior classes of 2026 will be the last graduating cohorts. Credits on the transcripts of those in the classes of 2027 will transfer to the new school, and each subsequent year will have redetermined graduation requirements.

The partnership said it is confident that there will be space for new enrollment in the new school and will ensure that class sizes prioritize individualized student attention while making the most of available space.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Westminster Christian School in Elgin.

Westminster Christian School has had its doors open the longest of the two institutions, educating for nearly 50 years. It is a ministry of Westminster Presbyterian Church and hosts kindergarten through 12th grade.

For 20 years, Harvest Christian Academy, founded by Harvest Bible Chapel, has provided a God-centered education for students focused on helping them grow academically, spiritually and receive necessary life skills. It is also a K-12 school.

The schools have discussed a partnership since Spring of 2024, citing their shared biblical values and vision, Canning said. The plan is also a result of a year of prayer, according to an FAQ.

The private neighborhood schools are less than five minutes from one another, divided by a field and a few roads.

The board of both schools have established a steering team to develop a transition strategy. The team is in the process of planning the logistics of the new institution, including a curriculum, sports teams, a potential mascot and name, Canning said.

“We have a steering team that will guide the transition over the next 18 months that will work to put all the many different pieces into place that need to be finalized as we work toward the launch of the school,” Canning shared.

Canning added that the planning team will be leaning on the Illinois High School Association to determine next steps. The committee will also be counting on input from community members and other key stakeholders such as current faculty from both schools.

In addition to academic motivations, the goals of the partnership are to demonstrate Christian collaboration, prepare more Christ-centered leaders, expand partnership of local churches and outreach with community service, missions and discipleship, according to the FAQ.

The new school will be an independent corporation with no affiliation to a church and will adopt a new Statement of Faith. The head of school will be announced by the new school board — composed of leaders from WCS and HCA — once selected, the FAQ shared.

“This is a very exciting next chapter, new chapter together,” Canning said. “Our premise is one mission, one vision, and one school.”