Buffalo Grove hires Philadelphia firm to design The Clove park

A Philadelphia firm has been hired to develop the nearly one-acre park at The Clove, Buffalo Grove’s mixed-use development at Lake-Cook and McHenry roads. Rendering courtesy of village of Buffalo Grove

A Philadelphia firm has been chosen to design a nearly one-acre park for The Clove development near Lake-Cook and McHenry roads in Buffalo Grove.

The Buffalo Grove Village Board Monday voted to hire Wallace Roberts & Todd LLC for approximately $108,000.

Community Development Director Nicole Woods said the firm will engage in a four-month process to gather community and stakeholder input before arriving at a final concept plan and public reveal.

“The time is right. Momentum has been rising. There is a lot of development happening,” said Woods, alluding to the opening of The 250 Residences and the addition of new businesses.

Woods said the landscape, planning and architecture firm has worked across the country on projects ranging in scope from nearly a half-acre to 4,000 acres. Projects included Ashland Zocalo Park near San Francisco.

“This is really our front door,” Trustee Frank Cesario said. “We need somebody who knows how to do this and who can make beautiful things out of a small space. At the same time, it's going to get so many eyeballs.”

Woods anticipated about a year for construction.

Trustee Joanne Johnson noted the significance of the park in the grand scheme of the mixed-use development.

“It’s integral to the success of that space, because people can buy food and go sit down and watch performances or entertainment and it will become a gathering spot,” she said. “It’s important that we get this right.”