Crime

Cheer coach accused of stealing from Lake Zurich District 95

Posted March 18, 2025 7:55 pm
By Holden Green

An Algonquin woman accused of stealing $38,000 from Lake Zurich District 95 turned herself in to police Tuesday, officials said.

Gabriele N. Kelly, 26, is charged with two counts each of theft and money laundering, both felonies, according to a news release from the Lake Zurich Police Department.

District 95 first contacted Lake Zurich police in February 2024 after the district found invoicing discrepancies by Lake Zurich High School’s cheer coaches, the release stated. Police began an investigation and found the suspect had diverted $38,000 in school funds for personal use, according to officials.

Kelly made her first appearance at the Lake County Courthouse on Tuesday and was granted pretrial release. She is due back in court on April 9.

The matter is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Andy Sieber at (847) 719-1690, ext. 6125.

