Crime

Robbery of $30,000 necklace incited wild brawl, shoot-out at O'Hare after Spirit flight

Posted March 18, 2025 6:50 am
By Mohammad Samra

A $30,000 gold necklace caused a wild shoot-out at O’Hare Airport, where nearly 60 shots were fired and a self-proclaimed rapper was wounded last week, according to police reports.

When passengers from a Spirit Airlines flight from Houston made their way down an escalator to baggage claim around 12:55 a.m. Wednesday, one of them, a 27-year-old South Side man, spotted a 25-year-old self-proclaimed rapper who was later shot, following him.

The 27-year-old, carrying a backpack which contained the white gold necklace and $1,000, also noticed half a dozen or more males exiting a van outside and then walking toward the lower level, where he was also heading, according to a police report and sources.

Once downstairs the 27-year-old was “jumped” by several masked males, and he was hit in the head and chest area after a quarrel between two self-proclaimed rappers erupted, apparently over the backpack.

For the full story, go to chicago.suntimes.com.

