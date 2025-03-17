Schiller Park man dies in crash on Route 53 near Elk Grove Village

A 59-year-old Schiller Park man died in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Route 53 near Elk Grove Village.

Illinois State Police said a Toyota Prius was stopped in the left lane of northbound Route 53 at about 12:20 a.m. with no lights on when it was struck by a Dodge Ram.

The driver of the Prius was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no word on the condition of anyone inside the Ram.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the Prius driver as Daniel R. Reyes. An autopsy is scheduled for later today.

State police investigators closed all lanes of northbound 53 for almost five hours.