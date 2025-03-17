Proposed length of lease puts Adler Arts Center and Libertyville officials at odds

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2020 The nonprofit Adler Arts Center in Libertyville has been operating on an expired 20-year lease with the village but the parties disagree on a new term going forward.

A dispute regarding the village-owned Adler Arts Center in Libertyville has gone public with each side chiding the other over the length of a new lease.

Adler officials say the village offering no more than a 5-year lease for the center, 1700 N. Milwaukee Ave., would negate a $100,000 state grant for capital improvements and be a missed opportunity.

Village leaders counter a short-term lease is in the best interest as it studies all its facilities and is “more than willing” to consider partnering in an improvement based on a comprehensive request from Adler.

Officials said any allegation the village does not support the local arts community is false.

The previous lease for the building and property was for $10 per year for 20 years. It expired May 1, 2024 and Adler has been allowed to continue operating until a new lease is agreed upon by both parties.

A 5-year lease “undermines the future of this beloved community institution,” according to Ellen Williams, programming and marketing director.

Adler also called on the village board to reconsider its decision saying the community will be deprived of resources to support arts education, public performance and community outreach programs.

“Considering the (village) board’s decision and lack of communication, we will be moving forward with a petition campaign to rally support for the Adler Arts Center and inform the public what has transpired,” she said Friday in a news release.

The petition on change.org is live and had gathered 779 signatures as of Monday afternoon. Williams declined to comment Monday.

Village officials fired back saying the grant terms — requiring a minimum 10-year lease — were not reviewed by the village before it was awarded and it isn’t in the best interest to commit to a longer term.

The grant can be used only for improvements to a facility and property owned by the village.

“To publicly allege that the village does not support the Adler Arts Center provides no benefit to the village as a whole and only alienates them from the village/owner of the building property,” the village response reads.

Since the sale of the Libertyville Sports Complex, the village has been reviewing all its facilities and space needs in a holistic approach, said Kelly Amidei, village administrator.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2020 A lease for the village-owned buildings and property that comprise the Adler Arts Center in Libertyville expired May 1, 2024.

“It’s not because they do not support the efforts of the Adler Arts Center,” she said Monday. The village is open to working with Adler on a patio improvement project exclusive of the lease term, she added.

A draft lease is being prepared but legal review has not been completed.

Adler’s home and adjoining property, which extends east to the Des Plaines River and included what are now Adler Park and Adler Park school, were donated to the village after he died in 1949.

Visual artists founded the Libertyville Arts Center in 1957. A foundation occupies and operates the home and 11 surrounding acres.