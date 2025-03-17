Chuck E. Cheese among Arlington Heights businesses fined for underage alcohol sales

Christopher Placek/cplacek@dailyherald.com The Chuck E. Cheese location at 41 W. Rand Road in Arlington Heights was cited for underage sale of alcohol to minors during a recent undercover police department sting.

In his final action as local liquor commissioner, Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes issued fines Monday to three businesses for selling alcohol to the police department’s undercover, underage informant — including at Chuck E. Cheese.

The family entertainment arcade and restaurant at 41 W. Rand Road was fined $1,000 for two violations: sale of alcohol to a minor, and sale of alcohol by an employee with expired state certification in the Beverage Alcohol Sellers and Servers Education and Training program.

The undercover sting by a 16-year-old — hired by police as part of their annual compliance checks of more than 100 liquor license holders in town — took place at 11:23 a.m. on Nov. 5.

Chuck E. Cheese employees are supposed to scan identification cards before any liquor sale to adults, who are limited to two drinks per visit. But the since-fired Arlington Heights employee used the computer’s override function and entered a random birth date when encountering a problem scanning in the police informant’s ID, according to Ed Edwardson, the general manager.

“This is taken extremely seriously, and I apologize and will ensure that I’m very diligent going forward,” Edwardson told Hayes during a brief hearing Monday evening at village hall. “It won’t happen again.”

Edwardson said individuals under age 18 are not allowed to enter Chuck E. Cheese without an adult, but an ID is not required at the door.

Hayes suggested the business refine its procedures, though said he couldn’t formally order the business to do so as liquor commissioner.

“It could have prevented the whole incident if you just didn’t let them in, if that’s your policy,” Hayes said.

In addition to the $1,000 fine, the company is on the hook for still-to-be-determined court reporter’s and attorney’s fees, and a $75 administrative fee.

The former employee was also cited and fined $200 during a village administrative adjudication hearing on Dec. 10.

Jennifer Niesen, an attorney for Chuck E. Cheese, said as a result of the underage sale in Arlington Heights, corporate instituted a policy to notify local stores 90 days before an employee’s state alcohol seller certification is about to expire.

The other fines issued Monday were to Aldi, 550 E. Golf Road, and Egg Harbor Cafe, 140 E. Wing St. Each got a $500 fine for underage sales.

The three citations in the 2024 calendar year are down from six in 2023, five in 2022, and 18 in 2021. Monday marked the last local liquor control commission hearing under Hayes, who isn’t seeking reelection after a dozen years as mayor.