Buffalo Grove woman charged in vandalism of Tesla dealership

Erin L. White

A 26-year-old Buffalo Grove woman was arrested on charges of vandalizing the newly built Tesla sales, service and delivery center with graffiti Friday.

Erin L. White is charged with felony criminal damage to property and misdemeanor criminal trespass.

She is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday in Rolling Meadows.

The graffiti on the building located on the 900 block of Dundee Road included several profanity-filled messages on the glass of the showroom.

The messages were aimed at President Donald Trump and Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk, who currently is a senior adviser to the president and heads the Department of Government Efficiency. One message supported transgender rights.

Workers spent Saturday morning scrubbing the graffiti from the windows.

The 50,000-square-foot Tesla sales and service center is close to opening. It is part of the Bison Crossing development at the former Rohrman property on Dundee Road near Old Arlington Heights Road. The 16-acre site on Dundee Road between Old Arlington Heights Road and Bison Park also will be home to a 224-unit apartment building and 30,000 to 40,000 square feet of retail space.

Shorewood Development Group plans to invest roughly $100 million to revive the property that has sat dormant for nearly 14 years.