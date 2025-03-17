Vetter Pharma’s $163 million expansion plan moves forward in Des Plaines

This 2017 architectural rendering shows Vetter Pharma’s original plans for a factory and other facilities on its campus at 10 W. Algonquin Road in Des Plaines. The project was delayed but finally is moving forward, getting a tentative go-ahead from the city council on Monday. Courtesy of Des Plaines

A German pharmaceutical company’s $163 million plan to expand its facility in Des Plaines got a tentative go-ahead from the city council Monday.

Vetter Pharma intends to construct a roughly 158,000-square-foot manufacturing and office building on its campus at 10 W. Algonquin Road. Three existing but sparsely used Vetter buildings elsewhere on the property will remain, said Jeff Rogers, the city’s community and economic development director.

The development plan needs two affirmative votes from the city council, and it got the first one Monday. The second vote could happen April 7.

The council also voted to support a sought-after reduction of the property’s assessment rate by the Cook County Board. Only one vote was needed to make that recommendation.

If approved, the rate change will cut the property's annual tax bill by about $3.7 million for the 12-year life of the deal, city documents show. Vetter representatives have said the expansion project won’t be feasible without the tax break, documents indicate.

The regular assessment rate for commercial property in Cook County is 25% of the fair market value. The break being sought would reduce the assessment rate to 10% for the first 10 years, to 15% for the 11th year and to 20% for the 12th year, according to the Cook County assessor's office.

The nearly 18-acre Vetter campus is in the 8th Ward. The company purchased the site in 2017 and began improvements, promising hundreds of new jobs once a factory and other facilities were completed. Construction was delayed, however.

Last year, though, Vetter announced it was ready to move forward. As part of its plans, Vetter will move workers from Skokie to Des Plaines.

The 5th Ward’s Carla Brookman was the only alderman to vote “no” on the development plan Monday. She insisted the factory isn’t the best use of the property and expressed concern about how the factory operation will affect residents in nearby homes.

Brookman was the only alderman to oppose the proposed tax break, too, noting Vetter is an international company with more than $1 billion in annual revenue.

“It’s hard to believe that a company of this size … can’t afford to pay their own tax bill,” she said.

Brookman went on to call the proposed tax break “nothing more than corporate welfare.”

Brookman also erroneously said taxpayers will be left with a greater tax burden if Vetter gets the tax break. Second Ward Alderman Colt Moylan, who oversees community development issues for the council, said that isn’t true.

In response, Brookman said, “Well, someone will be picking it up.”

Moylan and other aldermen, including the 8th Ward’s Michael Charewicz, thanked the Vetter officials in the audience for the proposal and welcomed them to Des Plaines. So did Mayor Andrew Goczkowski.

“We’re glad to have you come and call Des Plaines home,” Goczkowski said.