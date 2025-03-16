Missing Wheeling man located thanks to chance encounter at O’Hare

Joon Y. Lee Courtesy of Wheeling Police Department

A nonverbal Wheeling man who had been missing since Tuesday is back with his family thanks to a chance encounter with an off-duty Wheeling police officer.

The officer was O’Hare International Airport’s Terminal 2 after arriving home from a trip Saturday afternoon when he spotted Joon Y. Lee, Wheeling police said Sunday.

The officer spoke with Transportation Security Administration officials, who along with Chicago police confirmed the man was Lee, police said.

Lee, 45, was taken to a local hospital, where he was reunited with his family, according to police. Before being spotted at O’Hare, Lee had last been seen by his family about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at his home.