advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Five injured, three critically, in McHenry County crash

Posted March 16, 2025 3:11 pm
Claire O'Brien

Five people were hospitalized, three with critical injuries, after a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning near Union in McHenry County.

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts and the Union Fire Protection District were dispatched to the crash scene at the intersection of north Union Road and Route 176 just before 9:30 a.m., district Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said.

Crews were informed en route that a bystander was performing CPR on one of the people involved in the crash, officials said.

The crash occurred about a half-mile east of the intersection on Route 176. Roads were covered in snow at the time and whiteout conditions were present, Vucha said.

According to a National Weather Service report, nearby Marengo received 4 inches of snow Sunday.

A medical helicopter was requested but unable to respond because of the weather, and fire crews upgraded the call for additional ambulances, Vucha said.

Along with the three critically injured patients, one person was in serious condition and one had minor injuries, Vucha said. Another person declined medical attention.

Crystal Lake, Harvard, Huntley and Woodstock ambulances were on scene and Nunda Rural covered the Marengo station with an ambulance during the crash, Vucha said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Five people were injured, three critically, in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in McHenry County near Union. Courtesy of the Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts
0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Content Providers Counties McHenry County News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company