Five injured, three critically, in McHenry County crash

Five people were hospitalized, three with critical injuries, after a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning near Union in McHenry County.

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts and the Union Fire Protection District were dispatched to the crash scene at the intersection of north Union Road and Route 176 just before 9:30 a.m., district Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said.

Crews were informed en route that a bystander was performing CPR on one of the people involved in the crash, officials said.

The crash occurred about a half-mile east of the intersection on Route 176. Roads were covered in snow at the time and whiteout conditions were present, Vucha said.

According to a National Weather Service report, nearby Marengo received 4 inches of snow Sunday.

A medical helicopter was requested but unable to respond because of the weather, and fire crews upgraded the call for additional ambulances, Vucha said.

Along with the three critically injured patients, one person was in serious condition and one had minor injuries, Vucha said. Another person declined medical attention.

Crystal Lake, Harvard, Huntley and Woodstock ambulances were on scene and Nunda Rural covered the Marengo station with an ambulance during the crash, Vucha said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

