Snowy day for a spring tradition in Schaumburg
A morning snowstorm brought a wintry feel to a spring tradition in the Northwest suburbs Sunday, as the Schaumburg Park District hosted the second and final day of its 39th annual Sugar Bush Fair.
Held at the park district’s Spring Valley Nature Center and Heritage Farm, the event is a celebration of early spring and the time-honored tradition of maple sugaring.
Visitors could watch demonstrations of how the area’s first inhabitants created maple syrup and then enjoy some of the sweet stuff at a pancake breakfast.
