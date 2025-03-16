Snowy day for a spring tradition in Schaumburg

Caroline Bezik demonstrates how sap is boiled down to create maple syrup at a 19th century pioneer sugar camp Sunday during the Schaumburg Park District's 39th annual Sugar Bush Fair at the Spring Valley Nature Center and Heritage Farm. Looking on are, from left, Arturo Ramirez, 7, and Gota Kaneko, 8, both of Schaumburg. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

A morning snowstorm brought a wintry feel to a spring tradition in the Northwest suburbs Sunday, as the Schaumburg Park District hosted the second and final day of its 39th annual Sugar Bush Fair.

Held at the park district’s Spring Valley Nature Center and Heritage Farm, the event is a celebration of early spring and the time-honored tradition of maple sugaring.

Visitors could watch demonstrations of how the area’s first inhabitants created maple syrup and then enjoy some of the sweet stuff at a pancake breakfast.

Schaumburg Park Foundation trustee Pete Justen flips pancakes Sunday during the Schaumburg Park District's 39th annual Sugar Bush Fair at the Spring Valley Nature Center and Heritage Farm. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Schaumburg Park District staff members Connor O'Brien, left, and Bill Benjamin carve wood to make tree-tapping tools Sunday during the park district's 39th annual Sugar Bush Fair at the Spring Valley Nature Center and Heritage Farm. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald