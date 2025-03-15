advertisement
Vandals tag new Tesla dealership in Buffalo Grove with offensive graffiti

Posted March 15, 2025 3:42 pm
Madhu Krishnamurthy
 

Vandals tagged the new Tesla dealership in Buffalo Grove with offensive graffiti painted on its glass windows chiding President Donald Trump and his senior adviser, billionaire Elon Musk.

The messages read: “TRUMP SOLD US,” an expletive before the words “ELON MUSK” and “TRANS RIGHTS ARE HUMAN RIGHTS.”

A couple of Tesla employees spent Saturday morning cleaning off the graffiti from the windows.

The 50,000-square-foot Tesla sales and service center is close to opening. It is part of the Bison Crossing development at the former Rohrman property on Dundee Road near Old Arlington Heights Road. The 16-acre site on Dundee Road between Old Arlington Heights Road and Bison Park also will be home to a 224-unit apartment building and 30,000 to 40,000 square feet of retail space.

Shorewood Development Group plans to invest roughly $100 million to revive the property that has sat dormant for nearly 14 years.

Shorewood founding partner and CEO Louis Schriber III could not immediately be reached for comment.

  Graffiti at the new Tesla sales and service center in Buffalo Grove. Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com
  Graffiti seen Saturday at the Tesla sales and service center off Dundee Road in Buffalo Grove. Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com
  Employees cleaned up graffiti Saturday at the Tesla sales and service center in the 900 block of Dundee Road in Buffalo Grove. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  Employees clean up graffiti Saturday at the Tesla sales and service center in the 900 block of Dundee Road in Buffalo Grove. Editors note: a portion of this image has been blurred/covered to obscure profanity. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  Employees clean up offensive graffiti Saturday at the Tesla sales and service center in the 900 block of Dundee Road in Buffalo Grove. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
