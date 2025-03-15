Pretrial release denied after Naperville high-speed chase

Devante Gunn

Pretrial release was denied for a Chicago man who attempted to grab a police officer’s gun after a high-speed chase in Naperville, officials said.

On Saturday, 18th District Circuit Court Judge Anthony Coco granted the state’s motion to detain Devante Gunn, 32, of the 100 block of South Sacramento Avenue, according to DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres.

Gunn was charged with four misdemeanor counts of resisting a police officer and felony charges of attempting to disarm a peace officer, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a FOID card, and aggravated fleeing and eluding the police, officials said in a statement.

About 11:20 p.m. Friday, Naperville police saw a car with suspended registration plates turning onto North Aurora Road near Route 59. Police pulled the car over and while one officer spoke with the driver, Gunn, a second officer put spike strips under a rear tire, the statement said.

Gunn allegedly put the car into drive and sped away, popping a tire in the process, authorities said.

Police chased the car as it turned north onto Fairway Drive, and were joined by a marked squad car as Gunn reached 68 mph in a 30 mph zone, authorities said.

Entering an apartment complex parking lot, Gunn got out of his car and took off on foot. After a brief pursuit, police attempted to arrest Gunn but he resisted, and multiple Taser strikes were used to take him into custody, officials said.

Police found a loaded handgun in Gunn’s waistband. Gunn also allegedly grabbed a police officer’s holstered firearm, but the officer prevented him from taking it.

Gunn’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 31.