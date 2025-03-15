6 displaced in Hampshire house fire

A Friday evening fire, likely from a backyard bonfire, significantly damaged a Hampshire home displacing six occupants, authorities said. Courtesy of Huntley Fire Protection District

A Friday evening fire, likely from a backyard bonfire, significantly damaged a Hampshire home displacing six occupants who are seeking temporary shelter, authorities said.

Firefighters with the Huntley Fire Protection District responded to the 1900 block of Aaron Court in Hampshire and encountered heavy fire at the rear of the residence, which had rapidly extended into the attic, authorities said.

Fire crews deployed hose lines to the rear of the home while additional personnel established water supply from a nearby hydrant and set up the ladder truck. All six occupants of the home had left the building before firefighters’ arrived, authorities said.

By 9:15 p.m., the fire was fully extinguished. Firefighters and investigators remained on scene for about 90 minutes to ensure remaining hot spots were addressed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The house sustained significant fire damage and is considered uninhabitable until repairs can be made, authorities said.

The Huntley Fire Protection District stressed the importance of following Red Flag Warnings issued by the National Weather Service, which indicate increased fire risk due to dry and windy conditions.

Personnel from the Algonquin and Hampshire fire protection districts assisted with fighting the blaze. Woodstock and Fox River Grove Fire Protection District helped with station coverage.