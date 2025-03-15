Jim O’Donnell: In search of grace — and the perfect NCAA bracket

FILE - Staff members for the NCAA place the names of the teams in the Sweet 16 on a bracket in the media workroom before practices at the East Regional of the NCAA college basketball tournament in New York, March 23, 2017. The NCAA has presented a plan to Division I conference commissioners that would expand the lucrative men's and women's basketball tournaments by four or eight teams alongside an option to leave each field at 68 teams, according to a person familiar with the details. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File) AP

THE GREATEST CERTAINTY IN AMERICAN SPORTS makes its annual popout beginning right around dusk Sunday.

And that's that no one on planet Earth or its neighbors will pick a perfect 67-for-67 NCAA men's basketball tournament bracket.

From ncaa.com to espn.com to merci-blahblah.com, there is universal acknowledgment that the possibility is less than the White Sox finishing 162-0.

Learned mathematicians and other fig'ger filberts have stated that the odds of an NCAA El Perfecto happening merely via 67 coin flips are approximately 9.2 quintillion-to-1.

Some go a speculative step further and claim that a person with good knowledge of the current college game and picking match-by-match has a chance of hitting 67 straight at 120 billion-to-1.

Not exactly like chasing a Chris Block-Mickey Goldfine exacta down at Hawthorne Race Course.

ACCORDING TO THE NCAA, the greatest record run ever toward a perfect bracket in any of its sanctioned free pools came in 2019.

That's when a fellow named Gregg Nigl — a neuropsychologist from Columbus, Ohio — whipped through the first weekend of the tournament (no play-ins) at 48-0.

Nigl freely admitted that he was at best a casual basketball fan whose biggest prejudices were a loathing for success by hometown Ohio State and a deep love for Michigan.

WHATEVER, FOR THE SWEET SIXTEEN, Nigl and 9-year-old son Kaiden were flown to Anaheim with room, car and Sweet Sixteen tickets comped.

He hit No. 49 — Virginia over Oregon — and then had it all come tumbling down when Purdue outlasted Tennessee in overtime.

In the end, he fanned on three of the eight Sweet Sixteen games and had only one pick make it to the Final Four.

But for a few shining moments, Nigl was “The Man.”

GAUGING THE FRESH TOURNAMENT remains a laptop science requiring all the inner resolve of Bill Belichick checking out a dance at a community college.

Two years ago, in the pages of the Daily Herald Sports, this off-centric insouciant put forth a learned formula that blew to pieces like a bridge disaster.

The essential core was a Final Four consisting of: two No. 1 seeds, one choice from the 10 remaining Nos. 1-through-3 seeds and a final pick from the vast netherland of No. 5-through-No. 12 seeds.

A No. 4 seed, based on the previous seven tourneys, was for some reason a ghost number.

AS STUDENTS WILL RECALL, the 2023 Final Four resulted in the first in which no Nos. 1, 2 or 3 seeds were still alive.

Danny Hurley and Connecticut — a 4 — beat No. 5 San Diego State for the title. Miami (Fla.) and Florida Atlantic, both No. 5s, rounded out the closing quartet.

LAST SPRING, HURLEY'S UCONN REPEATED, defeating fellow No. 1 Zach Edey and Purdue. Alabama wasn't ghosted as a No. 4 and No. 11 North Carolina State completed that Final Four.

So, ultimate guidelines?

Stay in a state of sanctifying grace.

And good luck, pal.

STREET-BEATIN':

Jason Sudekis confirmed Friday that “Ted Lasso” will be back for a fourth season. The sharp Apple TV+ sitcom has continually expanded on a diverse and devoted audience. Story arc in Season 4 will reportedly swing into the surprisingly effective trans-ponded coach managing a women's soccer team. (Travis and Jason Kelce broke the scoop du jour on their podcast.) …

Two weeks ago, Chris Holtmann's DePaul Blue Demons appeared certifiable as not-ready-for-prime-time players. Then they came close to upsetting Creighton in a Big East quarterfinal Thursday at Madison Square Garden, losing 85-81 in double OT. A victory would have put the gutty Blue Demons on Fox's main network vs. UConn Friday night. Unfortunate that Holtmann's offense “lost” the energizing CJ Gunn in the closing minutes of regulation. …

If the Cubs come home from Japan 0-2 this week and wind up losing the NL Central by one game come September, the habitually cynical will point to the two thoroughly gratuitous disrupters in Tokyo. Rob Manfred and tuned-out associates at MLB HQ concocted an instant annoyance easily on par with HBO's dreaded “Hard Knocks.” …

The sudden death of sports writer John Feinstein — who hit national stardom with “A Season on the Brink” back in 1986 — reminded that tempestuous Bobby Knight actually had a cadre of sports media that he liked and trusted. Way back when, prior to Indiana games at Northwestern, he would call together some for dinner the night before with him and his coaching staff at The Charcoal Oven in Skokie. (One regular was young Tim Weigel, then a budding college sports writer for The Daily News.) …

Also from the sad farewell file, the sudden passing of Junior Bridgeman marks the earthly end of one of the most remarkable afterlives in the history of the NBA. “J.B.” was a steady contributor on some excellent Don Nelson teams in Milwaukee. But Bridgeman also set the foundation for a career in fast-food franchising and bottling that pushed him toward billionaire status. He also served with as much distinction as possible on the board of Churchill Downs Inc. …

Speaking of CDI Inc., its stock has been in notable dipso-mania lately, down to $108 per-share Friday from a 52-week high of $150. That trend is doing nothing to quell rumors that Bunker Bill Carstanjen and Co. may finally be peddling their majority share of Rivers Casino in Des Plaines. …

And Bob Brooker, on news that NBC will be paying a reported $3 billion to extend its Olympics rights through 2036: “Could they have gotten a discount if they lose Mike Tirico?”

