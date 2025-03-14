Total lunar eclipse creates blood moon

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com A total lunar eclipse turned the moon red early Friday morning. The full eclipse occurred when the moon, Earth and sun align. This sequence starts at 12:13 to 2:15 a.m. Friday morning.

Moon-gazers across North and South America gathered late Thursday night into Friday morning to catch a glimpse. The complete span of the event lasted more than six hours.

According to NASA, the blood moon moniker is not as appealing as blue moon or harvest moon. An eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth, and moon align so that the moon passes into Earth’s shadow.

“In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it appears red-orange. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called ‘Blood Moons’ because of this phenomenon,” according to NASA.

Astronomy and photography enthusiasts or anyone interested in eclipses have upcoming viewing opportunities. A partial solar eclipse visible from Maine, eastern Canada, Greenland, Europe, Siberia and northwestern Africa will happen at the end of March. An eclipse doubleheader will occur in September with another full lunar eclipse visible in Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia. A partial solar eclipse takes place a couple of weeks later in the Southern Hemisphere.

• The Associated Press contributed to this report.

A total lunar eclipse, known as the blood moon, is visible behind the top of London House hotel early Friday morning in Chicago. Associated Press

A total lunar eclipse, known as the blood moon, is visible between skyscrapers Friday in downtown Chicago. Associated Press