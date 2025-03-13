Real estate company withdraws plan for apartment building in downtown Des Plaines

Advent Properties has withdrawn plans to construct an apartment building with ground-floor retail space at 760 Lee St. in Des Plaines. This rendering shows an early version of the proposal. Courtesy of Des Plaines

A real estate company has scrapped plans for a seven-story, apartment-and-retail building in downtown Des Plaines.

Chicago-based Advent Properties had eyed nearly 3 acres at 760 Lee St. for the project. Some of the privately owned site is a parking lot and the rest is undeveloped, according to city documents. Commercial buildings once stood on the site.

Advent wanted to build 8,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space and then six stories of apartments. Indoor and outdoor parking areas and a park that would’ve be open to the public were proposed, too.

The city council needed to approve a development agreement for the project. It publicly discussed the proposal in December and suggested revisions.

The council was again scheduled to discuss the plan in February but postponed the review to give Advent time to adjust the plans, city senior planner Samantha Redman said in a memo to City Manager Dorothy Wisniewski. But on March 4, a lawyer for Advent emailed city officials to withdraw the application.

No explanation was given in the lawyer’s email, a copy of which was included in documents for the city council meeting set for this Monday night.

Advent Properties has withdrawn plans to construct an apartment building with ground-floor retail space at 760 Lee St. in Des Plaines. Courtesy of Des Plaines

Advent will continue to evaluate development options for the property, Redman said in her memo.

Monday’s council meeting is set for 7 p.m. at city hall, 1420 Miner St. It is open to the public and will be livestreamed at desplainesil.gov.