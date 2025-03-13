Authorities seek help locating Antioch woman last heard from nearly a month ago

Authorities are asking for help locating 37-year-old Antioch resident Megan Bos, who was reported missing this week. Her family last heard from her Feb. 17. Courtesy of Antioch police

Authorities are asking for help locating a 37-year-old Antioch woman missing nearly a month.

Family members last heard from Megan Bos on Feb. 17. She was reported missing to Antioch police this week, police said.

Antioch police Thursday said detectives have pursued multiple leads and are coordinating with several law enforcement agencies in northeastern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, but her whereabouts remain unknown.

Bos is known to frequent the Waukegan, Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee areas, police said.

She is described as being 5-foot, 4-inches, weighing about 200 pounds with dark brown hair and eyes and a birthmark below her left eye. She has tattoos on her right bicep, chest and right thigh, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CenCom dispatch center, (847) 270-9111.

Visit the Antioch police Facebook page for official updates.