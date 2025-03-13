advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Authorities seek help locating Antioch woman last heard from nearly a month ago

Posted March 13, 2025 1:26 pm
Daily Herald report

Authorities are asking for help locating a 37-year-old Antioch woman missing nearly a month.

Family members last heard from Megan Bos on Feb. 17. She was reported missing to Antioch police this week, police said.

Antioch police Thursday said detectives have pursued multiple leads and are coordinating with several law enforcement agencies in northeastern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, but her whereabouts remain unknown.

Bos is known to frequent the Waukegan, Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee areas, police said.

She is described as being 5-foot, 4-inches, weighing about 200 pounds with dark brown hair and eyes and a birthmark below her left eye. She has tattoos on her right bicep, chest and right thigh, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CenCom dispatch center, (847) 270-9111.

Visit the Antioch police Facebook page for official updates.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Antioch Communities Counties Lake County News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company