‘I’m not going to sit still for it’: Pritzker vows fight as Trump begins dismantling Department of Education

Eric Peterson/epterson@dailyherald.com Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is flanked by Illinois Education Association President Al Llorens, left and National Education Association President Becky Pringle as they address concerns about the future of the U.S. Department of Education during the IEA's Representative Assembly in Rosemont Thursday.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker isn’t planning to passively watch as the U.S. Department of Education is dismantled.

“There is an awful lot of fear and uncertainty right now,” Pritzker told delegates at the Illinois Education Association’s annual representative assembly Thursday in Rosemont. “I’m not going to sit still for it, are you? We can beat them back, but we have to fight for it.”

The governor said the potential absence of the Department of Education would cost the state $3.5 billion in funding that would disproportionately affect rural communities, students with disabilities and special needs, as well as low-income families.

Pritzker’s message was echoed by National Education Association President Becky Pringle, who called the actions of President Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk the most brazen effort to undermine public education in the U.S.

“They don’t want the truth to be known,” she added. “To keep any democracy alive, you need an informed, educated society.”

Jennifer Adam, president of the teachers union at St. Charles Unit District 303, said about $10 million to $12 million of her district’s $230 million budget comes from federal funding that would be a challenge to either replace or do without.

“We’re so scared for our students,” she said. “It’s important to know how schools are funded. Our most vulnerable students are the most impacted.”

She said other states, particularly in the South, are even more dependent on federal assistance than Illinois.

“I think it further weakens the power of our democracy,” Adam said of the current threats to the department. “They told us this was going to happen. We have to come together to mitigate the consequences.”

Alison Rohrbach, president of the teachers union for Barrington Unit District 220, said the congressional representatives on Trump’s side of the aisle are currently in the best position to help change the direction.

And the way for that to happen is by making it personal for them, to demonstrate that it’s their children and grandchildren who will experience the negative effects, she added.

Pritzker added those fighting Trump’s executive orders on several fronts are winning in court, and such lawsuits are cost-effective in comparison to the funding at risk.

“What we’re doing is standing up, speaking out and fighting back,” Pritzker said. “Let’s see what the Republicans in Congress do.”

If Trump were truly committed to education he would propose curriculum improvements rather than cut half the staff of the federal department and choose someone who understands schools to be its secretary instead of a former wrestling promoter like Linda McMahon, the governor said.

Pritzker hasn’t decided the direction on his political future, but said he will continue to support this cause in any private or public role.

“I still love the job,” he added. “It’s become harder. I’m in this fight now. We can win. We just have to work together to get the message out.”

