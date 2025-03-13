Geneva man charged with attempted murder in domestic incident

Justin Gallo

A Geneva man has been accused of trying to kill a woman in a domestic violence dispute.

Police report that Justin Gallo, 42, was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery — strangulation, aggravated domestic battery — causing great bodily harm, and unlawful restraint, all of which are felonies.

Geneva police were called to his home at 12:28 a.m. in the 300 block of Division Street. They found the woman outside the home, having trouble walking. She had scrapes and bruises on her face, a laceration on one arm and several broken bones.

Gallo is accused of throwing her onto a bed several times and holding her down against her will. The woman told police Gallo sat on her chest and covered her mouth and nose, causing her to pass out.

Once she regained consciousness, Gallo covered her mouth to prevent her from screaming for help out a window, according to police. He also took her cell phone, according to police.

He is also charged with misdemeanor domestic battery, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence and violating an order of protection.