Carnivore’s paradise: Wild Fork opens Buffalo Grove location

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Wild Fork, 41 S. McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove, opened Wednesday.

Minutes after Wild Fork opened its Buffalo Grove location Wednesday morning, customers began filling their baskets with meat.

Buffalo Grove resident Tim Monsen helped himself to skirt steaks and a tomahawk ribeye. He is stocking up on some meat to grill over the summer.

The store at 41 S. McHenry Road, at the southeast corner of Lake-Cook and McHenry roads, had a soft opening. A grand opening is planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 26.

Wild Fork, which also has locations in Mount Prospect, Vernon Hills and Glenview, is a carnivore’s paradise. It sells more than 700 varieties of meat and seafood.

Wild Fork spokeswoman Valentina MacDonald said you can get such exotic offerings as alligator, yak, elk, wild boar and bison.

The store offers Wagyu beef from Japan and Australia. It also has kosher meat, including skirt steak, rib-eye steak and brisket.

“We have a selection that ranges from affordable everyday all the way to exotic premium, like Wagyu, Iberico (pork), elk and venison,” said Tom Marciniak, Midwest market leader. “We want to be the first place you think of for meat and seafood. “It’s the best selection of meat and seafood under one roof.”

Wild Fork blast freezes its meats.

“The quality of the meat is really good,” Monsen said. “It defrosts well and still tastes amazing.”

That has to do with the freezing process.

“It locks in the freshness, flavor, vitamins and minerals,” Marciniak said. “It’s faster and colder than traditional methods.”

MacDonald said the customer actually is the first person to defrost that product.

“It’s cutting-edge technology,” store General Manager Jim Rott said. “Nobody does that. You can put it in your freezer. You don’t have to have it tonight.”

Wheeling resident Joe Coleman, one of the customers Wednesday, was eyeing some sweet and smoky chicken breast strips.

“I’ve been waiting forever for this to open. I keep driving by,” he said.

MacDonald said the April 26 grand opening will showcase the store’s meats, such as picanha, a Brazilian meat, as well as ready-to-eat meals, including mac and cheese. Key lime pie from Florida also will be served.

In addition, there will be a balloon artist and lessons on how to cook steaks.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Buffalo Grove resident Tim Monsen shops for meat to grill at Wild Fork in Buffalo Grove Wednesday morning.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Wild Fork General Manager Jim Rott, left, shows customer Joe Coleman some meat Wednesday morning.