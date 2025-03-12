Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis opening restaurants at Hollywood Casino in Aurora and Joliet

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis will open restaurants in the new land-based Hollywood Casinos in Aurora and Joliet. Courtesy of PENN Entertainment

Befitting its name, Hollywood Casino Aurora is pulling in some star power for a planned restaurant at their new land-based casino scheduled to open next year.

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis will open Sorella by Giada when the new casino opens in the first half of 2026 near the Chicago Premium Outlets mall in Aurora.

The new land-based Hollywood Casino Aurora is scheduled to open in 2026. Courtesy of PENN Entertainment

Hollywood Casino parent company PENN Entertainment announced they’re partnering with De Laurentiis on eateries in Aurora and the new land-based Joliet casino, scheduled to open later this year.

The Joliet restaurant, Sorellina by Giada, is expected to be the more casual of the two.

“The two spaces are complementary but ultimately offer different aesthetics,” De Laurentiis said in a press release. “Joliet’s Sorellina, meaning ‘little sister’ in Italian, will be light, young and casual. Aurora’s Sorella, meaning ‘sister’ in Italian, is more formal and refined.”

Each restaurant will have its own unique menu of pizza, pastas and more.

“Both focus on using high-quality Italian ingredients to create a truly unforgettable culinary experience,” she said in the release.

Both restaurants are expected to have seating for about 170, including private rooms. Outdoor seating will be available in Aurora.

A contemporary bar design is promised to feature a comprehensive wine list, including personal favorites of De Laurentiis.

De Laurentiis, known for her modern takes on classic Italian cuisine, currently owns and operates two restaurants in Las Vegas and one in Scottsdale, Ariz. She has written 11 cookbooks, hosted multiple shows The Food Network and is a frequent guest on NBC’s “The Today Show” and other programs.

The new Aurora casino, located off Interstate 88 near the Farnsworth Avenue exit, will feature roughly 1,200 gaming positions, about 220 guest rooms, a retail sportsbook, an outdoor entertainment area, a full-service spa, a roughly 12,000-square-foot event center, and bars and restaurants.

The original Hollywood Casino Aurora, which opened in 1993, is currently on the Fox River in downtown Aurora.

The new Joliet casino is under construction in the Rock Run Collection development at Interstates 55 and 80.