advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Police use drone, dog to capture fleeing suspects in Lake County

Posted March 12, 2025 10:32 am
Jake Griffin
 

Two people were captured by authorities late Tuesday in Lake County after leading police on a high-speed chase.

Shelmar K. Mays Jr., 28, of Waukegan, is facing multiple drug and traffic charges following the chase that concluded when authorities deployed a drone and police dog to locate Mays and a female passenger.

According to a press release from the Lake County sheriff’s office, a deputy attempted to pull over Mays for speeding on Route 41 near Wadsworth at about 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Mays initially pulled into a gas station, but then north in the southbound lanes of Route 41.

The deputy lost sight of Mays’ vehicle, but eventually located it near the intersection of Kelly and Mill Creek roads. A short time later, a 911 caller notified police that two people had just run westbound across the nearby Interstate 94 tollway.

Libertyville police deployed a drone and were able to locate two individuals hiding in a tree line west of the tollway. A Gurnee police dog was also deployed to help locate the pair, who were ultimately taken into custody.

Mays was found with multiple bags of marijuana on him as well as numerous credit cards belonging to other people.

He is scheduled for a detention hearing later today. The 22-year-old female passenger was released pending further investigation, authorities said.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Counties Crime Gurnee Lake County Libertyville News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company