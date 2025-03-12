Police: Man shot outside O’Hare during altercation

A 25-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to his lower body during an altercation involving several people outside O’Hare International Airport early Wednesday, Chicago police said.

Police called to Terminal 2 just before 1 a.m. found that man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was stabilized, police said.

Another person is being questioned by police, officials said.

Chicago Aviation Department officials said all lower-level arrival lanes at all terminals were open as of 5:15 a.m.

Terminal 2 serves several discount airlines including Alaska Air, JetBlue, Southern Airways Express and Spirit.