‘The place to be’: Barrington state of the village reports highlight current, future successes

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Barrington Village President Karen Darch, left, delivers the state of the village address Monday as members of the village board listen.

Barrington Village President Karen Darch and Village Manager Scott Anderson delivered the annual state of the village address at Monday’s village board meeting.

This was Darch’s final state of the village address after 20 years as village president. She is not seeking reelection April 1.

Darch highlighted major transportation initiatives, including the Route 14 underpass, safety improvements at railroad crossings and the Hillside Avenue Reconstruction.

She also mentioned the upcoming Park Avenue Plaza improvements, which would bring al fresco dining and community spaces near Cook Street and the Metra tracks.

“For every visitor passing through town on Lake-Cook Road or riding through on the Metra train past that green space, beautifully lit at night, it will be a welcoming place, very visibly telling the world that Barrington is the place to be,” Darch said.

Anderson said economic development remains a priority, pointing to such new businesses as The Nest child care facility, Bowlful of Korea, Elite Clothes for Men, Masa Modern Mexican and French N. 75 Maison and the expansion of such existing ones as Frantonio’s Italian Deli & Cafe and Cook Street Coffee.

Major economic initiatives included the establishment of a new Tax Increment Financing District at Hough Street/Route 59 and West Liberty Street, an area known as the Golden Triangle. The Golden Triangle will see a new development offering 125 residential units, retail/restaurant space and car condos.

In addition, he noted, Motor Werks is expanding its facility with a stand-alone Porsche dealership.

Building activity was robust, Anderson said, with 762 permits and nearly 4,000 building and property inspections.

Anderson said the village completed the first phase of its lead service line replacement program. It replaced 210 of approximately 660 lines using a $4 million IEPA forgivable loan.

More than $2.5 million is earmarked for wastewater and water facility improvements, along with other project designs.

“Some of that infrastructure is over 100 years old and badly in need of replacement,” Darch said.

Public safety improvements included resources officers at two middle schools, a $118,000 body-camera grant and three new license-plate readers as well as new rescue equipment for firefighters.

Sales taxes were strong in the village, amounting to $7.2 million, while the village refinanced existing debt, saving taxpayers $200,000, Anderson said.