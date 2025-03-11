advertisement
News

No one hurt in West Dundee apartment fire

Posted March 11, 2025 4:34 pm
Rick West
 

No one was hurt during a fire at an 18-unit building in a West Dundee apartment complex on Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, West Dundee firefighters responded at about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday to the fire at 1500 Canterfield Parkway West and found flames coming from the roof of a unit.

The building features 18 multistory apartments with attached single-car garages.

It took firefighters over an hour to bring the blaze under control, and more than a dozen nearby departments provided mutual aid.

One unit sustained heavy damage, while a neighboring unit suffered moderate damage. The American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. However, authorities said the building's fire sprinkler system played a significant role in limiting the spread of the fire and preventing further damage.

Communities News West Dundee
