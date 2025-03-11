Lazy Dog open to Buffalo Grove human and doggy diners

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Lazy Dog, at 51 McHenry Road in Buffalo Grove, held its grand opening Tuesday.

A new breed of restaurant in Buffalo Grove opened its doors Tuesday.

Lazy Dog, at the northeast corner of Lake-Cook and McHenry roads, occupies the spot formerly inhabited by the International House of Pancakes.

The restaurant, which also has locations in Vernon Hills, Naperville, Oak Brook and Northbrook, serves both human and canine clientele. A separate access ushers owners and their dogs into a patio, while the doorways to the restaurant have door handles in the shape of dog bones.

Village officials and representatives from the Buffalo Grove-Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Buffalo Grove Village President Eric Smith said residents have repeatedly asked about the opening.

“This restaurant is poised to make a significant impact on the local dining scene,” he said.

With a dog-friendly patio, a generous selection of craft beers and an innovative menu cooked up by Executive Chef Tyler Hernandez, Lazy Dog expects customers and pets alike to lap up its culinary offerings.

Hernandez said he is particularly proud of the bison meat loaf. Other menu items include the spring pea hummus and the cauliflower ceviche. The doggy bowls offer chicken and beef options with white or brown rice, peas and carrots.

Guests at the ribbon cutting had a taste of what customers have in store, with appetizers that included bacon candy, brussels sprouts and lemon pepper tater tots.

Two Buffalo Grove police dogs and their handlers joined the festivities, therapy dog Grady with Deputy Chief Brian Spolar and K9 Mac with Officer Shannon McMillon.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Buffalo Grove Police Deputy Chief Brian Spolar with therapy dog Grady at Tuesday's opening of the Lazy Dog restaurant in Buffalo Grove.

Marino Cecchi, executive director of the Buffalo Grove-Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce, said he has taken his dog to the Lazy Dog in Vernon Hills.

“It’s a great experience. You can have your dog out in public and feel relaxed,” he said.

There is also a local restaurant history connection. General Manager Matt Mitroff was service manager at Winberie’s Restaurant and Bar, formerly located on Lake-Cook Road.

Mitroff said Lazy Dog is helping out the charity Open Heart Magic by donating $3,370 to the cause.

Village trustees are hopeful the new restaurant will attract other restaurants, particularly at The Clove development across the street.

Lazy Dog’s opening is coinciding with Wednesday’s opening of Wild Fork at the southeast corner across the street and the opening of Jamba, Cinnabon and Auntie Anne’s up the street in The Clove.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Door handles shaped like dog bones grace the entrance to Lazy Dog in Buffalo Grove, which held a grand opening event Tuesday.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Lazy Dog offers a drink menu that includes a variety of craft beers and even has a Lazy Dog Beer Club.