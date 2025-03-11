57 years in prison for man who shot someone at Aurora gas station

Byron Frazier

A man who shot his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend at an Aurora gasoline station has been sentenced to 57 years in prison.

Byron Frazier, 32, of the 4600 block of North Lawndale Avenue in Chicago, was sentenced Tuesday by Kane County Judge John Barsanti.

A jury convicted Frazier in August of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, armed violence and armed habitual criminal.

Frazier was sentenced to 31 years on the attempted murder charge and must serve at least 85% before being eligible for parole. In addition, he received 20 years on the armed violence charge, of which he must serve at least 50%, and six years on the armed habitual criminal charge, of which he must serve at least 85% before being eligible for parole.

The sentences must be served consecutively.

The aggravated battery charge was merged into the attempted murder charge.

Prosecutors said around 4:20 p.m. Aug. 18, 2022, a man pulled into a Mobil station at 1030 N. Lake St. (Route 31) and approached his ex-girlfriend’s parked vehicle.

Frazier walked over and stood next to him. He then reached into the vehicle, retrieved a handgun and shot the man.

An off-duty state police officer followed Frazier and the girlfriend to her home. Prosecutors said Frazier dropped a bag, which was discovered to have cocaine in it.

Because the attempted murder offense was committed with a firearm and caused great bodily harm to the victim, Illinois law required that an additional 25 years be added to the minimum six-year term of imprisonment, according to a press release from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Frazier receives credit for 2½ years spent pretrial in the Kane County jail.

“When a convicted felon arms himself with a firearm and possesses cocaine, nothing good can occur,” Assistant State’s Attorney Mark Stajdohar said in the press release. “Thankfully, the victim is alive and has progressed in his recovery to the point that he can walk with crutches. The defendant put all of Aurora in danger that day when he fired a weapon in a gas station in the middle of the day on a busy street.”