Two dead, six injured after four-vehicle crash Sunday night near Elgin

Two people were killed and six others were injured in a four-vehicle crash Sunday night near Elgin.

Pingree Grove Countryside Fire Protection District firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the 39W900 block of Plank Road near Elgin just before 9:45 p.m.

Fire officials said multiple people were trapped in vehicles, one of which was on fire, requiring extrication.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, two others were transported to nearby trauma centers by helicopters, four other were transported by ambulance. Two others were treated and released at the scene, fire officials said.

Investigators from the Kane County sheriff’s office closed Plank Road at Switzer Road for nearly 12 hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.