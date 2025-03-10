Metropolitan Square, vacant Kmart building among top concerns for Des Plaines council candidates

Des Plaines city council candidates are, top from left: Debra Lester (3rd Ward), Jessica Mastalski (1st Ward), Thomas Merlin (5th Ward); bottom from left, Sean Oskerka (3rd Ward), Bob Porada (7th Ward) and Patsy Smith (7th Ward). Not pictured: Margaret Chlebek (1st Ward) and Michael Hardiman (5th Ward).

Empty storefronts in Metropolitan Square, cracked sidewalks and a long-vacant former Kmart store are among the issues that Des Plaines’ aldermanic candidates believe need attention in town.

Two candidates are running for each of four city council seats that are up in the April 1 election: current City Clerk Jessica Mastalski and newcomer Margaret Chlebek in the 1st Ward; incumbent Sean Oskerka and challenger Debra Lester in the 3rd Ward; newcomers Thomas A. Merlin and Michael Hardiman in the 5th Ward; and incumbent Patsy Smith and challenger Bob Porada in the 7th Ward.

All the candidates except Chlebek participated in group online interviews with the Daily Herald that are available at dailyherald.com. Chlebek was invited but declined to attend.

Among other topics, the candidates were asked what problems specific to their wards need addressing.

The 1st Ward covers much of northeast Des Plaines.

Mastalski said the downtown Metropolitan Square development needs help. She lives there.

Set north of Miner Street, Metropolitan Square contains commercial and condominium buildings, a parking garage and a public plaza. Many storefronts are vacant, though, and it’s never caught on as a gathering place.

A consultant proposed nearly $5 million in roadwork and streetscape improvements there in 2022, but the council didn’t act on the plan.

Mastalski also suggests the city should boost its social services, especially for people in the downtown area who are homeless. “People should always know where to go and have options,” she said.

The 3rd Ward is in central Des Plaines.

Oskerka said the city should move forward with plans to demolish two buildings at the corner of Lee Street and Walnut Avenue. Officials intend to consolidate the properties with vacant city-owned land on Walnut, which they hope will make the entire site more appealing to potential real estate developers.

The council voted to purchase them in January but hasn’t closed on the deal because residential tenants still occupy one of the structures.

Oskerka also said he’d like the city to install a gateway sign on Lee Street near Graceland Avenue that would welcome people downtown.

Lester said sidewalks in the 3rd Ward need repair. She also said a crosswalk should be installed to help people walking on Graceland safely cross the railroad tracks south of Miner Street.

The 5th Ward is in southern Des Plaines.

Merlin noted some neighborhoods don’t have sidewalks, curbs or gutters. “It’s nice if your kid could actually ride a bike on the sidewalk rather than in the street, which is a hazard,” he said.

He also said Des Plaines should do more to encourage redevelopment of the former Kmart property at 1155 E. Oakton St. The store closed in 2020.

Additionally, Merlin said he’d like to see a farmers market or other large community events at Lake Opeka. The lake and its park are owned by the Des Plaines Park District.

Hardiman is irked by people who use railroad ties as landscaping elements and as borders for parking areas. He also expressed concern about traffic on Howard Street.

The 7th Ward is in northern Des Plaines.

Porada, who also ran for a council seat in 2015 and 2017, said the city should create more green space and take better care of trees in the ward. He also said streets aren’t swept as often as they once were.

Smith didn’t cite any specific, significant problems in the ward, saying it’s a safe and well-maintained area.

Early voting begins March 17.