O’Hare’s Pub in Bartlett to close Tuesday at third and final location

Tuesday is the final day for O’Hare’s Pub in Bartlett, which acquired a loyal following over more than 11 years at three successive locations.

For its final home, the pub owned by Peggy O’Hare Vance was among those that joined the redevelopment of the former Bartlett Plaza and its rebranding as the reinvigorated Streets of Bartlett in 2021. It accompanied the new Midway Landing Bowling Alley into the downtown shopping center.

O’Hare Vance posted a poignant farewell and an explanation of her decision on the business’ Facebook page last week.

“O'Hare's has not been sold to any party,” she wrote. “As for the timing of this decision, it is simply the right time for me to move on. It's time for me to attend a St. Patrick's Day party instead of throwing a party.”

The pub originally opened at the former Sheep & Fiddle site in the Bartlett Square shopping center on Army Trail Road in late 2013. It then moved to Bartlett Town Center, across from village hall and the police station, in October 2016.

O'Hare's tried to make the most of the available space in front of that second location with outdoor music and additional seating during the summer of 2020 in response to ongoing COVID-19 protocols.

But then the landlords of Streets of Bartlett reached out to discuss the pub’s relocating in early 2021. O’Hare Vance applied to the village for a $50,000 grant from its Bartlett Economic Development Assistance program to help with the $270,000 in eligible costs of improving the new space at 391 Bartlett Plaza.

She even helped find the breakfast and brunch restaurant, Trackside Diner, to take her place at 207 S. Main St.

The final location in the former Bartlett Fresh Market space provided seating for 100 patrons inside with 24 more in a lighted and heated space outside.

O’Hare Vance could not be reached for further comment Monday, but the posted hours of the pub’s final day are from 3 to 10 p.m. Tuesday.

“Again, I want to thank everyone who came to the Pub over the years,” she wrote in her Facebook post. “I love you and I will miss you.”