Crime

Men exchange gunfire outside Des Plaines restaurant; no injuries reported

Posted March 10, 2025 2:32 pm
Charles Keeshan
 

Des Plaines police are investigating after two men exchanged at least eight gunshots in a restaurant parking lot Sunday afternoon.

No injuries were reported after the shooting, which police said occurred about 2 p.m. outside La Marina Mariscos, 1261 E. Algonquin Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a man had entered the restaurant looking for a specific individual, who had left using a different door, police said.

The two later confronted each other in the parking lot, police said. They exchanged gunfire before fleeing, one on foot and the other in a blue pickup truck, according to police.

Officers recovered eight spent shell casings at the scene — six .40 caliber casings and two 9 mm casings. Officers also recovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun in a trash container at the rear of the restaurant.

Police said they believe the shooting is an isolated event, and there is no threat to the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Des Plaines Police Department at (847) 391-5400.

