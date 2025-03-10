advertisement
Crime

Downers Grove man indicted on federal immigration fraud charges

Posted March 10, 2025 4:25 pm
Jake Griffin
 

A Downers Grove man who operated an immigration assistance practice is facing multiple immigration fraud charges, according to a federal indictment unsealed Monday.

Jose Gregorio Sosa Cardona, 40, is accused of falsifying immigration documents for clients with the help of two employees between 2020 and 2024.

Prosecutors said Sosa Cardona was “fabricating foreign law enforcement reports and foreign political party membership letters to falsely corroborate his clients’ asylum claims.”

Sosa Cardona is also accused of claiming he was a practicing lawyer, licensed in Ohio, which he was not.

He is charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, falsifying applications for immigration benefits and making a false statement to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

He was arrested Monday and pleaded not guilty at his arraignment. He is slated for a detention hearing Wednesday.

He faces 10 years in prison if convicted of falsifying documents and up to five years in prison on the other charges.

