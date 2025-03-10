advertisement
St. Charles looks to bring Unwind Wednesdays back to downtown this summer

Posted March 10, 2025 10:43 am
By David Petesch

The First Street Plaza in downtown St. Charles may reach its full potential in June as a classic St. Charles event could return for the first time in five years and with new digs.

The St. Charles Business Alliance is seeking city approval to bring back Unwind Wednesday, a popular downtown concert series before the pandemic.

The revived Unwind Wednesday would be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on June 11 in the First Street Plaza.

The event will feature live music from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and implement a wristband system that allows downtown businesses to serve to-go drinks for guests to enjoy on the plaza.

Attendees with wristbands will be able to purchase both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in plastic cups from adjacent restaurants and enjoy them within the designated event area.

St. Charles Government Operations Committee members reviewed the plans at their March 3 meeting, which were well-received and received a positive recommendation.

Business Alliance Executive Director Jenna Sawicki told the committee members that the alliance is already considering adding Unwind Wednesday events in July and August to the lineup, depending on the success of the June event.

Sawicki said the alliance will cover the cost of the band, all equipment and fencing, as well as conduct all marketing for the event.

She said volunteers will be needed to work the event, but the city is not expected to incur any expenses for the event.

On March 17, the city council is expected to review the proposal for possible final approval.

